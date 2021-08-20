Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $976,000 Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,662,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 176,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,387,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,157,000 after buying an additional 167,669 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 433,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 107,765 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.76. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.18.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 23.91%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

