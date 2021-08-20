Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,393 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 114.7% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.20. The stock had a trading volume of 158,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,098. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

