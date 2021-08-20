Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,325 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

RTX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. 4,497,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,253 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

