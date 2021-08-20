Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

PDP stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. 37,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,298. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $72.22 and a 52 week high of $93.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.08.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

