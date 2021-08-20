Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,483 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

