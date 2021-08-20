Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. 265,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,224. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

