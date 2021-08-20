Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Head to Head Comparison

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Profire Energy and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profire Energy currently has a consensus target price of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 57.14%. Given Profire Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Profire Energy is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -9.63% -4.45% -4.18% Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profire Energy and Weatherford International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $21.46 million 2.36 -$2.18 million ($0.05) -21.00 Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weatherford International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profire Energy.

Summary

Profire Energy beats Weatherford International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is based in Lindon, Utah.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

