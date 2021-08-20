Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives $29.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $289.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

