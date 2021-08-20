Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.
PGNY stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,667. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.21. Progyny has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.79.
In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,425,733 shares of company stock worth $86,906,760. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
