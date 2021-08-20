Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

PGNY stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,667. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.21. Progyny has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,425,733 shares of company stock worth $86,906,760. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

