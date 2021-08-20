Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLD opened at $132.71 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.15.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Securities increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.