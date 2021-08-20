ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

PRPH opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of -0.17. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

