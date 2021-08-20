ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
PRPH opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of -0.17. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.
