Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PROSY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Prosus stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $129.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

