Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Insider David Y. Liu Sells 14,779 Shares of Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

PTGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

