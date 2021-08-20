Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.06.

PEG opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,506,050. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,527,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

