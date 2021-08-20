Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $322.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective raised by Truist from $315.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $322.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $197.06 and a 52-week high of $323.71.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

