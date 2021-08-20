Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in July

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 509.7 days.

PMMAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $123.09 on Friday. Puma has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $131.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.87.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

