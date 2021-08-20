Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Short Interest Down 20.6% in July

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 200,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PZN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 44,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,861. The company has a market capitalization of $782.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32. Pzena Investment Management has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $12.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.