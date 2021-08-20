Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issued By National Bank Financial

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.55. BRP has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 1,680.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in BRP by 430.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 133,580 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 317,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 122,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in BRP by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

