Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Issued By Raymond James

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$6.67. The firm has a market cap of C$656.13 million and a P/E ratio of 11.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.24.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$94,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,910,757.12. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 56,400 shares of company stock worth $299,340.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.