Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

NYSE:LHX opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $234.90. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

