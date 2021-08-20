Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.12). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of ANAB opened at $23.28 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $638.57 million, a PE ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,304 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 17.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

