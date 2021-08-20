Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Raised by Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 earnings at $11.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.15.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$126.79 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$75.45 and a 52-week high of C$130.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

