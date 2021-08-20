Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.71.

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$39.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.77. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$42.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.