Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Orbital Energy Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orbital Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of OEG stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Orbital Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $156.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Orbital Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth $85,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

