Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Cut by Analyst

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sesen Bio in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 8.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 133,594 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

