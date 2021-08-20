Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UDR. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,060.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 128.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after buying an additional 2,128,373 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 142.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

