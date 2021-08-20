Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

NYSE:AMN opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $110.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after buying an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

