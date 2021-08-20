Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 35,000 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.

QLYS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.70. The stock had a trading volume of 381,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in Qualys by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Qualys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $23,604,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

