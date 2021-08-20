Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.320-$4.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion.

Shares of PWR opened at $95.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $101.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.81.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

