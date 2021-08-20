Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.78.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $151.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.