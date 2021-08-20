Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

RXT stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -9.81. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXT. reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.12.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rackspace Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

