Ramsey Quantitative Systems Invests $249,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Oracle makes up 1.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. 8,570,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,991,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.36. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

