Ramsey Quantitative Systems Takes $249,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Oracle accounts for 1.4% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Oracle by 14.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 131.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Oracle by 1,451.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. 8,570,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,991,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.36. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.