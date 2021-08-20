Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 810,800 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 669,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

RANJF opened at $65.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.04. Randstad has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $65.78.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

