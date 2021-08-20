Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 810,800 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 669,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
RANJF opened at $65.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.04. Randstad has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $65.78.
About Randstad
