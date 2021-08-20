Rarible (RARI) Price Reaches $23.99 on Major Exchanges

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.99 or 0.00050421 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $112.37 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 47.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.95 or 0.00874101 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00110006 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,683,537 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

