Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires New Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.8% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 175,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CarGurus by 21.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $278,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,341.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,284,976. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

