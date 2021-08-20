Rathbone Brothers plc Has $302,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 42.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

DWX opened at $40.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

