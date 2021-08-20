Rathbone Brothers plc Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86.

