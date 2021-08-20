Rathbone Brothers plc Lowers Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,601 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,075,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,821,000 after purchasing an additional 440,419 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,161,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,335,000.

FXI stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

