Raul J. Fernandez Acquires 9,515 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05.

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41.

Shares of DXC opened at $35.31 on Friday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

