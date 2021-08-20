Raymond E. Cabillot Acquires 2,646 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $88,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Air T, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $42.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Air T by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air T by 1,771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air T during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air T during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

