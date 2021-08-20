Raymond James Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$45.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.89.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$26.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.02. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$497.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1,324.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.