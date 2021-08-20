Raymond James Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.28.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM opened at C$6.83 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.11 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.25.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.