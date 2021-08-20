Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LUN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.26.

LUN opened at C$9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

