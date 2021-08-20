Raymond James Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $79.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after buying an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after buying an additional 972,443 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after buying an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after buying an additional 60,225 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

