Raymond James Trims Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Target Price to C$1.50

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QST. ATB Capital cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday.

QST opened at C$1.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.74. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.64. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$40.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

