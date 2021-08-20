RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

RBB opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $492.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $500,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

