Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,902,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 3,533,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $9.50 on Friday. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48.

Get Real Matters alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.