RealTract Market Cap Achieves $1.71 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RealTract has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $1,240.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RealTract alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.03 or 0.00878161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00110156 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract (RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.