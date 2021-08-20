Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Taseko Mines (TGB)

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: TGB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/20/2021 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “
- 8/6/2021 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “
- 8/6/2021 – Taseko Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Taseko Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “
- 7/21/2021 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “
- 7/15/2021 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 7/15/2021 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “
- 7/12/2021 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00.
- 7/10/2021 – Taseko Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “
- 7/9/2021 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “
NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $425.81 million, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 2.53.
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
